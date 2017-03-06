Local food trucks and artists to team up for festival

A Union County production company is bringing a country music festival to Atlantic City.
The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2lRthwM) Jersey Boyz Productions LLC will put on the Garden State Country Music Food Truck Festival from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at Bader Field. The Clark-based production company plans to invite more than 40 local food trucks to the festival.
Rob Erickson, of Jersey Boyz, says there will be 10 acts each day. Erickson says local and national acts will perform throughout the event on two different stages.
The company says it is focused on bringing business to Atlantic City.
The festival lineup is expected to be released March 25. Company representatives say tickets will go on sale April 15.thanks
Comments