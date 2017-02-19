Winter Asian Games kick off with opening ceremony in Sapporo

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:19 Microbes in flux

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:34 'The Great Wall' movie trailer