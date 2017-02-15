The Latest: 12-year-old shot over weekend dies

The Latest on deadly violence in Chicago (all times local):
8:55 p.m.
A 12-year-old girl who was one of two pre-teens struck by a bullet in separate weekend shootings in Chicago has died.
The Cook County medical examiner's office says Kanari Gentry-Bowers died Wednesday.
After her death, Kanari's family released a statement thanking everyone who thought of and prayed for the family since the shooting. Authorities say no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The girl was playing basketball Saturday outside an elementary school on Chicago's Southwest Side when she shot.
Shortly after she was shot, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was shot as she sat in a van with two adults on the South Side. Police say 19-year-old Antwan C. Jones has been charged with first-degree murder in her death.
___
12:30 p.m.
Chicago police say a pregnant woman who was shot in a hail of gunfire that left a toddler and a man dead is expected to survive.
The woman was shot in the abdomen on Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a car on the city's west side. Her fetus is also expected to survive.
The woman was streaming video live on Facebook when someone opened fire. Killed were 2-year-old Lavontay White and a 26-year-old man police say was the child's uncle and the intended target. At least a dozen shots were fired into the car.
The recording continues as the woman runs to a nearby residence where she frantically asks for help.
Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli says the woman is recovering in an area hospital.
No arrests have been made. Police say that the man who died was a gang member.
___
10:50 a.m.
Chicago police are investigating a Facebook video they say is connected to the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.
Police spokesman Frank Giancamilli said Wednesday that police have confirmed the authenticity of a video that was streamed live on Facebook. They say it's part of their investigation in the death of Lavontay White.
The boy was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in. Police suspect a man in the vehicle who also died was the target of a gang hit.
The video shows passengers in a vehicle listening to rap music before more than a dozen shots ring out. Screaming is heard and the screen goes black but audio continues. People can be heard yelling, "Oh my God," ''I can't breathe," and "Please, no, no."
No arrests have been made.
___
8:20 a.m.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old Chicago girl who was shot in the head over the weekend.
Chicago Police suspect Antwan C. Jones in the shooting of Takiya Holmes. She died Tuesday.
Takiya was among at least three children shot in Chicago in recent days.
Police say 2-year-old Lavontay White was fatally shot Tuesday when someone opened fire on a vehicle he was in with two adults. Police suspect the man in the vehicle who also died was the target of a gang hit. And authorities said Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl also shot over the weekend remains in critical condition.
Jones doesn't have a listed number to pursue comment.
