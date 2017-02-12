The Latest: Adele wins best pop vocal album Grammy

0:36 Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road Pause

1:01 Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:39 Alternatives to smoking advocate talks about Washington's new vaping regulations

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl