In emotional speech, Streep renews harsh criticism of Trump

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass