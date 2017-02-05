The Latest: T-Mobile trots out celebrities, 4 ads

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

2:37 Film trailer for 'A Dog's Purpose'

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts