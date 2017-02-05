Super Bowl go political in a big way

0:23 Kennewick police ask for help to ID suspects Pause

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

3:17 84 Lumber: Complete The Journey

2:39 From war to cancer, Iraq refugee struggles on the road to American dream

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state