Back-to-back shootings shake Mexico's tourism jewels

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:23 Pasco High freshman learning to walk again

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:33 State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has joint press conference with Sen. Ron Wyden

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment