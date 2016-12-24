Russian passenger jet with 92 aboard crashes into Black Sea

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds