December 24, 2016 7:59 AM

"North Woods Law" TV show heads from Maine to New Hampshire

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press Writer
CONCORD, N.H.

The television show "North Woods Law" is moving slightly south.

After four years following the Maine Warden Service, the reality series' next season will feature conservation officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. It will begin airing early next year on the Animal Planet cable channel.

A sneak peek video posted online by Animal Planet this week includes scenic views of forests, mountains and the seacoast along with wildlife ranging from raccoons to rattlesnakes.

The department's law enforcement chief says the preview is a bit over the top in focusing on law enforcement activities but the show itself does a good job of highlight the complex duties of conservation officers, which also includes wildlife management and search and rescue operations.

