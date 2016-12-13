Award-winning novelist, Shirley Hazzard, has died at 85

1:58 Living Christmas Tree Pause

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

3:26 Turkey 101: How to cook a turkey

5:54 'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems