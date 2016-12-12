HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' hosts split months after police called

The husband and wife team behind HGTV's "Flip or Flop" have announced their separation six months after police were called to their home over what the couple called an "unfortunate misunderstanding."
Tarek and Christina El Moussa say in a statement that police were called out of "an abundance of caution." They say there was no violence and no charges were filed.
The couple says the incident prompted them to seek counseling and they've decided to separate while evaluating the future of their marriage. The statement says they plan to continue their professional life together.
HGTV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the future of the home renovation show.
TMZ first reported the couple's separation Monday.
