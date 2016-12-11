'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' among winners at Critics Choice

Emma Stone, left, and Ryan Gosling, winners of the award for best picture for "La La Land," pose in the press room at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Larry Karaszewski, foreground from left, Courtney B. Vance, Nina Jacobson, Cuba Gooding Jr., Ryan Murphy, John Travolta, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown and Scott Alexander pose in the press room with the award for best movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Damien Chazelle poses in the press room with the awards for best picture and best director for "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Director Damien Chazelle, center, accepts the award for best picture for "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. Pictured on stage from left, Gary Gilbert, Jordan Horowitz, Mary Zophres, Emma Stone, and Ryan Gosling.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Ryan Murphy, from left, Cuba Gooding, Jr. and Sarah Paulson wave as the cast and crew of "The People v. O.J. Simpson," winners of the award for best movie made for television or limited series, walk off stage at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Kristian Nairn accepts the award for best drama series for "Game of Thrones" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Gary Gilbert, from left, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle, Jordan Horowitz, Justin Hurwitz, and Mary Zophres pose in the press room with the award for best picture for "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Sterling K. Brown poses in the press room with the award for best supporting actor in a movie made for television or limited series for "The People v. O.J. Simpson" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Casey Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Host T.J. Miller, left, and Kate Miller pose in the press room at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Host T.J. Miller speaks in the press room at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Justin Hurwitz poses in the press room with the awards for best song for "City of Stars," and best picture for "La La Land," at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Keith Stanfield, right, from "Atlanta," interrupts as Leslie Mann, from left, and Christian Slater present the award for best comedy series to "Silicon Valley" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Casey Affleck accepts the award for best actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Simon Kinberg, left, and Ryan Reynolds accept the award for best comedy for "Deadpool" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
John Travolta presents the award for best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Kylie Bunbury arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Justin Hurwitz accepts the award for best song for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Tom Lassally accepts the award for best comedy series for "Silicon Valley" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Viola Davis accepts the #SEEHER award at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Invision
Photo by Chris Pizzello
