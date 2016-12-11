Dubnyk, Wild extend win streak with 3-1 victory over Blues

Matt Dumba, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund scored, Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves and the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Sunday night for their fourth straight win.
Dumba scored for the second straight game in the second period and Niederreiter got his eighth goal about seven minutes later. Granlund added an empty-net goal.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 14th goal of the season for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for the Blues, who had won five of their past seven games.
After a scoreless first period in which the Wild managed just six shots on goal, Dumba's wrist shot put Minnesota ahead just 45 seconds into the second. The young defenseman brought the puck up the center of the ice and casually sent the puck on net, beating Allen high to the stick side.
Allen had little help as Niederreiter scored for the first time in seven games. Erik Haula and Charlie Coyle were right in front of Allen, along with two defensemen, but Niederreiter cycled freely before flipping the puck in.
Tarasenko, who had six goals against the Wild in the playoffs two years ago, scored for the 10th time in the past 18 games. He is tied for fifth in the league with 14 goals.
NOTES: Minnesota D Christian Folin skated in the pregame warmup but was scratched for the seventh straight game with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Folin has been cleared to return but Nate Prosser was in the lineup again Sunday. ... The Wild are 0 for 17 on the power play the past seven games. ... Blues assistant coaches Mike Yeo and Rick Wilson were honored by the Wild during a timeout in their first trip back to Minnesota. Yeo was the Wild coach for four-plus seasons, leading the team to the playoffs three times. Wilson had six years as an assistant with Minnesota. ... St. Louis is 4-8-1 on the road this season, while 12-1-3 at home.
UP NEXT
Blues: A four-game trip ends Tuesday night at Nashville.
Wild: End a three-game homestand on Tuesday night against Florida.
