Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Priebus; Gov. Jerry Brown, D-Calif.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Kellyanne Conway, Trump adviser; Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
