Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Kellyanne Conway, adviser to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Conway; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" —Rubio; Jahana Hayes, the Connecticut teacher chosen as National Teacher of the Year; retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully; John Shinholser and Honesty Liller of the McShin Foundation, which fights substance abuse.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sanders; Conway.
