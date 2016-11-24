Revelers cheer amid police at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, Dancers move down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. A giant Charlie Brown balloon will join 1,000 clowns and a dozen marching bands along a parade route lined with spectators and police in plainclothes for the 90th annual parade.
Bryan R. Smith, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, file photo, the balloon Angry Bird is moved through Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. A giant Charlie Brown balloon will join 1,000 clowns and a dozen marching bands along a parade route lined with spectators and police in plainclothes for the 90th annual parade.
Andres Kudacki, File
AP Photo
New York police officers patrol sidewalk outside Macy's as preparations continue for the Macy's Parade, Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016, in New York. More than 80 New York City sanitation trucks filled with sand will be used along a 2½ mile route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to create an imposing physical barrier to terror.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Crowd barriers are in place around Macy's as preparations continue for the Macy's Parade, Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016, in New York. More than 80 New York City sanitation trucks filled with sand will be used along a 2½ mile route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to create an imposing physical barrier to terror.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
New York police officers block traffic from entering 56th Street at 6th Avenue along the Macy's Parade route, except for residential and business vehicles, a block from Trump Tower, Wednesday Nov. 23, 2016, in New York. More than 80 New York City sanitation trucks filled with sand will be used along a 2½ mile route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to create an imposing physical barrier to terror. The trucks have been used like this before - most recently to protect Trump Tower.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Balloons are held down by nets while being inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Balloons are held down by nets while being inflated for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Workers inflate balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Workers help to inflate balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
People help to inflate balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, New York City Police and sanitation trucks block off Trump Tower, the primary residence of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, as a security measure on Election Day in New York. More than 80 city sanitation trucks will be used at intersections and other strategic spots along the 2.5 mile Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade route to create an imposing physical barrier to terror.
Seth Wenig, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Sept. 22, 2009 file photo, a sanitation truck loaded with sand is used to block 42nd Street for increased security, one block from the United Nations as world leaders meet for the U.N. Leadership Forum on Climate Change in New York. More than 80 city sanitation trucks will be used along the 2.5 mile parade route to create an imposing physical barrier to terror. The trucks weigh about 16 tons empty and up to twice that with sand.
Bebeto Matthews, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Trump Tower, the primary residence of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is blocked off by police and sanitation trucks in New York. More than 80 city sanitation trucks will be used at intersections and other strategic spots along the 2 .5 mile Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade route to create an imposing physical barrier to terror. The trucks weigh about 16 tons empty and up to twice that with sand.
Seth Wenig, File
AP Photo
FILE- In this Sept. 24, 2015 file photo, a police office stands guard at a loaded dump truck that serves as a barricade along the perimeter of St. Patrick's Cathedral before the arrival of Pope Francis in New York. More than 80 city sanitation trucks will be used at intersections and other strategic spots along the 2.5 mile Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade route to create an imposing physical barrier to terror. "You can ram a New York City Sanitation Department sand truck with a lot of things, but you're not going to move it," said John Miller, the New York Police Department's top counter-terrorism official.
John Minchillo, File
AP Photo
Participants greet others as they await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A dancer with the Chengdu (China) Panda float is assisted by a fellow dancer before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Heavily armed members of the NYPD stand on Central Park South before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Heavily armed members of the NYPD stand on Central Park South before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
The Ronald McDonald and Thomas the Tank Engine balloons float over Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants walk along Central Park West at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Performers skate along Central Park South before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
The Charlie Brown balloon floats over Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats over Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Participants stand by just before the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Santa Claus waves to spectators along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Spectators watching from an office building window wave as Santa Claus passes along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
The Skylanders Eruptor balloon floats above the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
The SpongeBob Square Pants balloon moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Spectators watch from balconies along Central Park South as the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon passes during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Spectators lean over a barrier as a marching band approaches along Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
People react to a float carrying Santa Clause during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
People sit at a window watching as the Elf on a Shelf balloon flies by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Dancers make their way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
