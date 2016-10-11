The Latest: Trump praises Wikileaks, says Clinton is corrupt

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
10:06 p.m.
Trump is kicking off a rally in Panama City, Florida, by alleging that hacked Clinton campaign documents show that Hillary Clinton "is the vessel (of) a corrupt global establishment that's raiding our country and surrendering the sovereignty of our nation."
He's praising Wikileaks for releasing the documents and providing voters a "window" into "the secret corridors of government power."
Trump is also repeating his threat to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Clinton's use of a private email system during her tenure as secretary of state. The Justice Department investigated and in July did not recommend criminal charges against Clinton.
Trump says, "We have to investigate Hillary Clinton and we have to investigate the investigation."
---
8:45 p.m.
Donald Trump says that Hillary Clinton was the one who got into his personal space on the debate stage, not the other way around.
The GOP nominee was often captured on camera at Sunday night's town hall-style debate looming behind Clinton or pacing as she spoke.
But Trump insisted Tuesday on Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor" that he "never walked near her."
He says, "I was at my lectern and all of a sudden she walks right over to me, stands right in front of me and the next day I read that I was in her space."
"She came into my territory," he added. "I was standing at my lectern and all of a sudden from nowhere she walks right in front of me."
Clinton said after the debate that she was aware that Trump stood very close to her as she answered some questions, but that it was a "very small space."
---
8:25 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says the FBI is investigating the criminal hacking of the Democrat's top campaign adviser.
John Podesta says he was in touch with the FBI on Sunday and alerted of the investigation. He says the campaign has also been told that the investigation into Podesta's email is part of the ongoing investigation into the hacking of the Democratic organizations by Russian intelligence.
Podesta says Russia's "interference" in the election and apparent attempt to influence it on behalf of Republican Donald Trump should be of "utmost importance" to all Americans.
Podesta would not confirm the authenticity of his leaked emailed. He noted that the Russians have doctored documents in past hacking incidents.
Russia's ambassador to the United States on Tuesday denied his country tried to influence the election, including by hacking the emails of Clinton administration officials.
---
8:20 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's top campaign adviser says it's a "reasonable conclusion" that Donald Trump's campaign had advance warning that Wikileaks planned to hack his emails and Democratic groups.
John Podesta says Russia's actions may be driven by Trump's policy positions, which he said are more in line with Russian foreign policy than U.S. foreign policy. But he also suggested the driving force could be "Mr. Trump's deep engagement and ties with Russian interests in his business affairs."
Podesta spoke with reporters traveling with Clinton Tuesday.
---
8:00 p.m.
Donald Trump is lashing out at House Speaker Paul Ryan, saying he's sick and tired of fellow Republicans abandoning his candidacy and doesn't want their support anyway.
The GOP nominee tells Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor" that: "The fact is, I think we should get support and we don't get the support from guys like Paul Ryan."
He says, "I'm just tired of non-support."
Trump says that Ryan has been overly sensitive, complaining, "if you sneeze he calls up and announces, isn't that a terrible thing." Trump adds that he doesn't want or care about Ryan's support.
Trump is also explaining his earlier tweet that "the shackles" have now been taken off him.
He says the shackles "are some of the establishment people that are weak and ineffective people within the Republican party," including Ryan "being nasty to the nominee."
---
7:49 p.m.
Donald Trump says it would be "pretty sad" if he loses the election because of a crude 2005 tape that shows him bragging about being able to grope women because he's famous.
The GOP nominee tells Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor" Tuesday that his language was nothing more than "locker room talk and most people have heard it before." That's according to a transcript of Trump's remarks the network released prior to the broadcast Tuesday evening.
Trump says that if he loses the election over the recorded remarks, "that will be pretty sad. Then I have to go back to my other life."
He says he still expects to win, despite public opinion surveys that show him badly behind.
---
6:56 p.m.
The Russian ambassador to the United States is denying his country hacked the emails of Clinton administration officials that have been released by WikiLeaks.
U.S. intelligence officials last week blamed the Russian government for a series of breaches intended to influence the presidential election.
On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak dismissed the accusations as untrue.
He said Russia is "watching very carefully the election campaign in this country," but it doesn't "interfere (in) the internal affairs of the United States, neither by my statements nor by electronic or other means."
He spoke at a discussion of bilateral affairs at Johns Hopkins University's campus in Washington.
---
5:05 p.m.
The White House says President Barack Obama found the tape of Donald Trump talking about kissing and groping women to be "repugnant."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest says people across the ideological spectrum have stated that what Trump said on the tape "constituted sexual assault." He says that's why "many people" have sharply condemned Trump's comments in the tape.
Earnest says the turmoil in the Republican Party isn't surprising, because he says Republicans have spent more than 7 years prioritizing opposition to Obama over facts or true conservative principles. He says, "You reap what you sow."
---
4:36 p.m.
Liberals are watching Hillary Clinton after her closed-door comments to Wall Street and industry groups emerged in the hacking of the personal email accounts of one of her top advisers.
Progressive activists say Clinton's private speeches to Wall Street bankers and other moneyed interests in 2013 and 2014 confirmed their long-held suspicions that she will revert to more moderate positions if she's elected president.
They also warn that Clinton may fill her Cabinet and administration with moderates who would be less likely to implement a liberal agenda.
Summaries of the speeches contained in the email of campaign chairman John Podesta have been largely overshadowed by the firestorm over presidential rival Donald Trump's vulgar comments about women.
---
4:23 p.m.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence says "Dishonest Hillary" should not compare herself to "Honest Abe."
Pence is referring to a moment at Sunday's debate when Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, suggested it's smart to have differing public and private positions and said Abraham Lincoln did.
Clinton's Lincoln comment came when she was asked about recently leaked emails showing she made similar comments during a private speech to Wall Street leaders.
Pence says Clinton was asked an honest question but gave instead a "lecture on Abraham Lincoln" that he had a "hard time following."
----
4:02 p.m.
Former Vice President Al Gore says he is "Exhibit A" that every vote counts in presidential elections.
Gore is campaigning with Hillary Clinton in Florida, the state at the center of the recount effort that cost him the 2000 election.
The crowd at Miami Dade College erupted in chants of "You won" as Gore spoke.
Much of Gore's remarks centered on climate change. But Clinton's campaign is hoping his presence is a reminder to voters about the importance of showing up to vote.
Gore lost the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush after a recount and lengthy court battle.
---
4:00 p.m.
Al Gore says the choice in the presidential election is simple.
The former vice president and longtime environmental activist appeared at a rally with Clinton in Miami on Tuesday.
Gore, whose 2006 documentary "An Inconvenient Truth" focused on global warming, said that Clinton "will make solving the climate crisis a top national priority."
In contrast, he said that Republican Donald Trump "based on the ideas he has presented, would take us toward a climate catastrophe."
Clinton is stressing her plans to combat climate change in the closing days of the presidential race.
---
3:43 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says she's excited to campaign with Al Gore as she promotes her plans for climate change.
The Democratic presidential candidate appeared with the former vice president in Miami Tuesday. She called him "one of the world's foremost leaders on climate change."
Clinton stressed her plans to develop clean energy and reduce fossil fuel production. She argued that Republican Donald Trump doesn't share her views, noting that he has called climate change a "hoax."
Clinton's push on the environment and climate change could help her connect with young voters, who prioritize the issue. Millennial voters have not warmed to Clinton's candidacy.
---
3:34 p.m.
Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence's pick to take his place as Indiana governor isn't guaranteeing he'll vote for Donald Trump.
Republican Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has always intended to support the GOP presidential ticket, but that he'll now evaluate how he'll vote over the coming weeks.
Holcomb says Pence hasn't pressured him to support Trump following the release Friday of Trump's crude comments about groping women.
Holcomb became the GOP nominee for governor in July after Pence dropped his re-election campaign to become Trump's running mate.
No Republican officials in Indiana have publicly retracted their support for Trump. The campaign of U.S. Rep. Todd Young, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, says he is still supporting Trump despite "deep reservations."
---
2:35 p.m.
The White House says President Barack Obama found the video of Donald Trump talking about kissing and groping women to be "repugnant."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said people across the ideological spectrum have stated that what Trump said on the recording "constituted sexual assault." He said that's why many people have sharply condemned Trump's comments in the tape.
Earnest said the turmoil in the Republican Party isn't surprising. He said Republicans have spent more than seven years prioritizing opposition to Obama over facts or true conservative principles.
He said, "You reap what you sow."
---
12:45 p.m.
Hacked emails show Hillary Clinton's campaign team was eager to move past the controversy over her use of a homebrew email server last year as it debated how to respond to the issue.
The Associated Press reported in March 2015 that the private server Clinton used as secretary of state was located in the basement of her New York home. Two days later, her advisers were firing off messages to shape their response strategy.
Some of those emails were made public Tuesday by the Wikileaks organization. In one, campaign spokesman Nick Merrill suggested the goal was to "cauterize" the issue so it would die out within a couple of days.
It didn't. Critics have seized on the use of the server as an example of Clinton's penchant for secrecy.
---
12:05 p.m.
Donald Trump's campaign has released a new ad that questions Hillary Clinton's health and includes footage of her stumbling at the 9/11 memorial.
The ad, titled "Dangerous," was released Tuesday. The campaign says it will run in battleground states.
It begins with an ominous montage of threats facing the United States, including North Korean tanks and Islamic State fighters preparing to behead captives.
It then claims that Clinton "failed every single time as secretary of state" and suggests that she "doesn't have the fortitude, strength or stamina to lead in our world."
It then features footage of Clinton suffering a coughing fit, her appearing to need to be steadied as she climbs some stairs and her stumble while leaving the memorial last month. Her campaign later revealed she had pneumonia.
---
11:50 a.m.
Hillary Clinton will stand on stage with Al Gore and talk about the environment and the dangers of climate change.
But the duo will also be giving a history lesson.
The first campaign outing for the former vice president and almost-president is aimed at reminding voters, especially younger voters, about how close elections can be.
Gore lost Florida and, as a result, the White House by the narrowest of margins in 2000.
Clinton's campaign is trying to guard against overconfidence and apathy that can lead some sympathetic voters to either stay home or vote for a third party.
In a radio interview Tuesday, the Democratic presidential nominee again suggested the race could come down to Florida. Talking to WMBM in Miami, Clinton said: "Florida is the key."
---
11:35 a.m.
House Speaker Paul Ryan is responding to Donald Trump's jibes by urging him to spend more time trying to defeat Democrats than fighting fellow Republicans.
Ryan spokesman Brendan Buck said Tuesday that "Paul Ryan is focusing the next month on defeating Democrats, & all Republicans running for office should probably do the same."
The missive from Ryan's office followed a series of tweets by Trump lashing out at Republican leaders, including Ryan, whom Trump called "our very weak and ineffective leader."
Trump said in another tweet that "it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!"
Ryan told fellow Republicans on Monday that he's focusing exclusively on retaining the House and won't campaign for Trump. That upset some Trump loyalists.
---
10:30 a.m.
Donald Trump is saying "the shackles have been taken off me" as the Republican nominee embarks on the final four weeks of his presidential campaign.
Trump, reeling after the release of a vulgar 2005 video and subsequent Republican defections, tweeted Tuesday that "it is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to."
It is not clear immediately what he meant. Trump spent Tuesday morning attacking fellow Republicans, most notably House Speaker Paul Ryan, and not his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
Trump has tweeted several times criticizing Republicans for abandoning him, including suggesting that "the Dems have always proven to be far more loyal to each other than the Republicans!"
---
9:35 a.m.
Donald Trump is again attacking House Speaker Paul Ryan. He's calling him "very weak and ineffective" a day after the House speaker said he would not campaign for the Republican nominee.
Ryan told Republican lawmakers on a conference call Monday that he would focus instead on helping the party keep control of the House.
Trump referred to that call in his tweet Tuesday morning. He said Ryan "had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty."
It was his second tweet of the morning targeting Ryan. The other said Ryan's "zero support" was making it hard for Trump to do well.
Ryan did face some pushback from members upset he was abandoning Trump. The House speaker continues to endorse the nominee.
---
9:15 a.m.
The father of a U.S. Army captain killed in Iraq has lashed out at Donald Trump for saying at Sunday's debate that his son would still be alive if the Republican had been president in 2004.
Interviewed Tuesday on CNN, Khizr Khan said Trump spoke out of "blatant political expediency" and showed no understanding of the pain of military families who lost loved ones in Iraq.
After Khan gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic convention in July, Trump attacked the lawyer and his wife, drawing harsh criticism from veterans. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has repeatedly cited Trump's comments about the Khan family as evidence that he lacks the temperament to be president.
In Sunday's presidential debate, Trump called Khan's son, Humayun Khan, an "American hero."
