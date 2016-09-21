'Hamilton' creator to receive award from Chicago museum

The creator of the Broadway smash "Hamilton" is set to receive an award at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Chicago.
Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear at the museum Thursday evening to pick up the National Puerto Rican Ceiba (SAY'-buh) Award. Also receiving the award this year will be painter and printmaker Antonio Martorell. They will receive the honors at the museum's annual fundraising gala.
"Hamilton" performances begin in Chicago next week. Miranda played Alexander Hamilton on Broadway. The Chicago company will feature Broadway veteran Miguel Cervantes in the role.
The award from the Chicago museum is named for a tree indigenous to the Caribbean and Latin America that is known for its deep roots and long life.
Comments