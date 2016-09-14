Film on Andrea Doria shipwreck coming to Detroit theater

A film about the Andrea Doria shipwreck is coming to the Detroit Institute of Arts.
"Andrea Doria: Are the Passengers Saved?" will premier Oct. 6 at the museum's Detroit Film Theatre.
It was produced by Pierette Simpson who was a passenger on the Andrea Doria when it collided July 25, 1956 with the Swedish liner Stockholm in heavy fog in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts.
About 1,660 people on the Andrea Doria were saved, including Simpson and her grandparents. Forty-six lives were lost on the Andrea Doria. Five people on the Stockholm died.
Simpson, of Novi in suburban Detroit, was 9 when the ship sank.
Parts of the film were shot in Italy and the Detroit area. It includes interviews with maritime experts, survivors and divers.
Comments