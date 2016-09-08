Cranbrook Art Museum to debut documentary on Eero Saarinen

Southeastern Michigan's Cranbrook Art Museum will host the global premiere of a documentary about famed Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen.
"Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future" debuts Friday evening at the Bloomfield Hills museum. The 68-minute documentary, part of PBS' "American Masters" series, explores the life of the modernist architect whose works include the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and General Motors' Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.
Many buildings on the Cranbrook Educational Community campus, including the art museum, were designed by Saarinen and his father, Eliel.
The documentary was produced and directed by Peter Rosen, and Eero Saarinen's son, Eric, was co-producer and photography director. Both are expected to discuss the film at the sold-out event, which benefits the Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research.
