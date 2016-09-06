Memorial fund to help carry students to West Virginia museum

West Virginia schools may find it easier to take schoolchildren to visit the Art Museum of West Virginia University with a new travel fund that helps with expenses.
The university said in a news release the fund honors the memory of a teacher who died in 2013, Abby Jacknowitz. Her aunt and uncle, Linda and Arthur Jacknowitz of Morgantown recently established the fund at the museum.
It pays for buses, customized programs for various grade levels, snacks and art supplies for activities during primary and secondary school visits to the museum.
Linda and Arthur Jacknowitz are both retired from WVU, but are active with the museum. Their niece died of cancer when she was 30.
Comments