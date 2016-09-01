Fiery Foods Festival set for Sept. 10 in downtown Pasco

The Fiery Foods Festival will once again spice up downtown Pasco.
The event is 12 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10, at Fourth Avenue and Lewis Street. A “fiery” version of the Pasco Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day.
“This year’s event will return to the original roots of the festival: a multicultural experience highlighting the amazing flavors of the Tri-Cities,” a news release said.
Highlights include the region’s largest salsa contest, a celebrity Pepper Gauntlet and a Fiery Food Truck Face Off, plus live music, dance, a beer and margarita garden and family-friendly activities.
“This event has a proud history and helps bring together people from different cultures and backgrounds around the core theme of food. Who doesn’t want to add a little spice to their life?” said Luke Hallowell, the new executive director of Downtown Pasco Development Authority, which coordinates the festival.
For more information go to fieryfoodsfestival.com.
