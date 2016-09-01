‘The Rocky Horror Show’ taking over Walla Walla theater on Sept. 9-10

Hypoxik Productions is presenting The Rocky Horror Show on Sept. 9-10 at Gesa Power House Theater in Walla Walla.
Shows are at 7 and 10 p.m. each day.
The live stage production follows newly-engaged couple Brad and Janet, who get a flat tire and seek help at Frank N. Furter’s castle.
Frank N. Furter is a “sweet transvestite” scientist from outer space.
All sorts of craziness ensues.
The production features many local actors, including Chanel Finnie, Isaiah Stodola, Rande Moss, Daniel Rose, Diana Milton, Reyn Hodgson, Alex Leeper, Topher Murphy, Richele Heilbrun Loney, Gabriela Salazar, Sara Beko, Kassidy Haluska, Katrina M. James and Romey Drabek.
Audience members are encouraged to dress in costume, bring nonfood props and dance and sing along.
Tickets start at $20. They’re available at phtww.com or through the box office at 509-529-6500.
This show is recommended for people 18 and older.
Comments