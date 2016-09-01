‘Song and groove man’ Ray Bonneville to perform Sept. 2 in Prosser

The “blues-influenced, New Orleans inspired song and groove man” Ray Bonneville will perform Sept. 2 at Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., in Prosser.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
“On his fourth Red House Records album, Easy Gone, Bonneville’s voice carries the rich, natural timbre of time, though underneath that pearl-like smoothness, one hears its gritty core. His harmonica rhythms add even more texture to his sound,” news release said.
His song I am the Big Easy was folk radio’s No. 1 song of 2008 and won International Folk Alliance’s 2009 Song of the Year award, the release said.
Cost is $12 in advance and $17 the day of show.
Tickets are available at Brewminatti or at www.therootscellar.com.
Comments