Singer-songwriter Tim Fast to perform Sept. 9 in Richland

Singer-songwriter Tim Fast will perform Sept. 9 at the Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Showtime is 5 p.m. There’s no cover.
Fast tours the country playing guitar and harmonica and performing his award-winning songs.
“(He) could be a character in one of the gems-of-a-song he writes and sings. He’s a dust-covered man who has traveled the roads in search of whatever song is over the next rise,” his bio said. “That sense of adventure has given him a catalog of great original songs that have touched audiences from coast to coast and all the way from his native Minnesota down to the Texas Gulf Coast.”
