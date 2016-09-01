Arts & Entertainment

September 1, 2016 3:01 PM

New art show opens Sept. 9 at DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland

Tri-City Herald

A new art show opens Sept. 9 at the DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland.

The show, called My Universe, features artwork by Thelma Triplett of Richland.

An opening reception starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the gallery.

Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden will serve wine. This event is for people 21 and older.

My Universe will run through Oct. 16.

“Triplett’s intuitive style is expressed in a variety of media and explores a wide range of moods and emotions. Most of her work is concerned with capturing the essence of things. Some works are nature oriented, while others make social/political statements,” according to information from DrewBoy Creative.

Triplett has exhibited work in several shows and won numerous awards.

The gallery is in Confluent Space Tri-Cities at 285 Williams Blvd.

