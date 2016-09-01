Seattle country artist Jessica Lynne to perform Sept. 9 in Prosser

The “guitar-playing, Seattle-living, Denmark-born country girl” Jessica Lynne will perform Sept. 9 at Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.
The show marks Lynne’s second appearance at Brewminatti, after a successful first show.
“(She) has built quite a following, driven by her energetic live shows. She has played all over the country and has shared the stage with acts like Lady Antebellum and Tim McGraw,” a news release said.
Cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of show.
Tickets available at Brewminatti or at www.therootscellar.com.
