Arts & Entertainment

September 1, 2016 2:30 PM

Seattle country artist Jessica Lynne to perform Sept. 9 in Prosser

PROSSER

The “guitar-playing, Seattle-living, Denmark-born country girl” Jessica Lynne will perform Sept. 9 at Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m.

The show marks Lynne’s second appearance at Brewminatti, after a successful first show.

“(She) has built quite a following, driven by her energetic live shows. She has played all over the country and has shared the stage with acts like Lady Antebellum and Tim McGraw,” a news release said.

Cost is $10 in advance and $15 the day of show.

Tickets available at Brewminatti or at www.therootscellar.com.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

'Hands of Stone' film trailer

View more video

Entertainment Videos