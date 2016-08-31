Sawyer Brown to perform Sept. 3 in Kennewick

Mark Blotz first saw the acclaimed country band Sawyer Brown about five years at a fair in Oregon.
He enjoyed the show so much that on the drive home, he began making plans.
“I told my wife, ‘I’m going to get these guys to my place somehow,’” he said.
His “place” is the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick. Blotz is the general manager.
And Blotz made good, bringing Sawyer Brown in for concerts in 2012 and 2013.
They (Sawyer Brown) have a great stage presence. They’re still having fun. They still enjoy it.
Mark Blotz, general manager of Clover Island Inn in Kennewick
This weekend, he’s bringing the guys back once more.
Sawyer Brown is set to perform Sept. 3 at Clover Island, 435 N. Clover Island Drive, with the local band Stompin’ Ground as the opening act.
Music starts at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The concert is 21-and-older, with a BBQ planned and drinks sold.
Sawyer Brown has released 20 studio albums, including three that are certified gold.
Made up of Mark Miller, Joe Smyth, Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, Shayne Hill and Jim Scholten, the band known for hits including Step That Step, Thank God for You, The Boys and Me and Some Girls Do.
Sawyer Brown formed in the early 1980s and rose to fame on the TV show Star Search, a precursor to American Idol and the like. The band won the show’s first season, taking home $100,000 and a record contract.
Local band Stompin’ Ground will open for Sawyer Brown.
Blotz, Clover Island Inn’s general manager, is a big fan.
He and his daughter drove to Coeur d’Alene about a week ago to see the band perform at the North Idaho State Fair.
“They have a great stage presence,” Blotz said. “They’re still having fun. They still enjoy it.”
Blotz visited with the guys for a bit. “They said, ‘We’re excited to come back to Kennewick. We love playing your place,’” he said.
Hotel room packages and reserved tables for the Clover Island show are sold out, but general admission tickets remain.
They cost $30 in advance or $35 the day of the show. They’re available at Clover Island Inn and through www.BrownPaperTickets.com.
