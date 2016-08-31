Things to Do: Tri-City events for Sept. 2-11

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sep. 2
Comedy
Cliff Barnes & D.B. Freeman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Will West & The Friendly Strangers, folk and blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Nerve Center, cover band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 6:30 p.m.Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Road, north Richland. Most events are free. More information: 3rfs.org/tmf.htm.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secrets of the Sun, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Bigfoot Conference, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $45 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Info: internationalbigfootconference.com.
Death Cafe Tri Cities, 7-9 p.m., MyFroYo, 2500 W. Kennewick Ave. An open discussion, not grief recovery, about death and dying. Space is limited. RSVP to personalknits@gmail.com. Call 509-737-0777.
sat | Sep. 3
Comedy
Cliff Barnes & D.B. Freeman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Tagaris Summer Music Series featuring Bad News Botanists, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Four on the Floor, funk/jazz/jam, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 11 a.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Road, north Richland. Most events are free, except for the evening benefit concert Sept. 3, which costs $8-$10. More information: 3rfs.org/tmf.htm.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and Dynamic Earth, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Smoovies Outdoor Movie presents ‘The Jungle Book,’ dusk, Badger Mountain Park, Richland. Free. Bring a blanket of chairs.
Misc.
Bigfoot Conference, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $45 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Info: internationalbigfootconference.com.
Astronaut Story Musgrove, CBC, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. At 10 a.m., free presentation on “Farm Kid to Rocketman: Story Musgrave” at the CBC theater. At 12:30 p.m., ask an astronaut, a special presentation for children and parents. First come, first served. At 3 p.m., reception is $25 per person. RSVP to watkins@columbiabasin.edu.
sun | Sep.4
Music
Tumbleweed Music Festival, 11 a.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Road, north Richland. Most events are free, except for the contra dance today at 8 p.m., which costs $5 for teens and seniors and $8 for general admission. More information: 3rfs.org/tmf.htm.
Misc.
Bigfoot Conference, Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $45 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. Info: internationalbigfootconference.com.
tue | Sep. 6
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
The Amber & Amber Show, karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Sep. 7
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Misc.
Barnard Griffin Farmer Market, noon-3 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $5-$25.
thu | Sep. 8
Comedy
Lukas Seely, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9328.
The Knutzen Brothers, 8 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. No cover. Call 509-591-0710.
Tri-Cities Sacred Harp, 6-8:30 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 1322 Kimball Avenue, Richland. No cover. This is not a performing group. Singing is done in a capella and is sung by shape notes as done in the 1700s and 1800s. Call 509-545-4637.
Misc.
Extending the Season, 6:30-8 p.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. No cover. Learn how to extend vegetable garden harvest. Call 509-735-3551.
fri | Sep. 9
Comedy
Lukas Seely, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Swing Unlimited, a 20-piece swing band, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $8. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Tim Fast, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tagaris Summer Music Series, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-628-1619.
Comanche Joey/Adventure Dirt Team/Paul Abner/Lorraine Simpson CD release, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Vaughn Jensen Band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Rocky Horror Show,’ 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20-$35. Call 509-529-6500.
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
sat Sep. 10
Comedy
Lukas Seely, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Benefit for Seth Ellingsworth with Jami Cooper Band, The Coast and Michael Parker, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
DBST, Olympia-based trio, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, Stars of the Pharaohs, 2 p.m., and Secret Lives of Stars, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘Rocky Horror Show,’ 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $20-$35. Call 509-529-6500.
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Missoula Flood Tour, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way, Walla Walla. Cost: $30 for adults; $10 for children under age 18. Whitman College’s geology and environmental studies professor Bob Carson will talk about the Missoula Floods and how they shaped eastern Washington. Call 509-525-3136.
sun | Sep. 11
Misc.
Taste of the Jewish Holidays, 1-4 p.m., Congregation Beth Sholom, 312 Thayer Drive, Richland. Cost: $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Event offers stations representing six Jewish holidays from Hanukkah to Shavuot. Call 509-531-8712.
Theater
‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised],’ 2:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $12 for adults; $10 for students and those 65 and older. Call 509-786-2180.
