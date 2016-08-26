Arts & Entertainment

August 26, 2016 5:14 PM

Mid-Columbia book groups plan September gatherings

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of

the month.

Sept. 1: Me Before You by JoJo Moyes

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

Sept. 13: The Light Between Oceans by M. L. Stedman

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

Sept. 13: Topic not yet available.

▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month

Sept. 21: What She Left Behind by Ellen Marie Wiseman

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-946-1076.

Sept. 15: The Wright Brothers by David McCullough

6 p.m. third Monday

of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

Sept. 19: The World as we Know It by Joseph Monninger

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday

of the month.

Sept. 22: A Man Called Ove by Frederik Backman

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-396-4015.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Sept. 29: The Absolute True Diary of a Part-time Indian by Sherman Alexie

To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.

