Prosser’s States Day celebration set Sept. 5

States Day, which is the oldest community event in Prosser, is Sept. 5.
A Grand Parade starts at 10 a.m. “The parade winds through the streets of historic downtown Prosser and features marching bands, floats, mounted entries, junior and senior organizations and much more,” a news release said.
Patsy Mercer is the grand marshal.
Family activities follow the parade at City Park, including a Valley’s Got Talent contest. The Top 10 performers will go on at 2 p.m.
Tours of the newly renovated Benton County Museum run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cascade Amusements also will be in the park with rides and entertainment started Sept. 2. “This year, they plan to bring such classic rides as the Ferris Wheel, Sizzler, Tornado, Fun House, Yo-Yo, Lady Bugs and more, with something appropriate for all ages,” the release said.
Pre-sale discounted carnival wristband coupons are available for $15 at the Prosser Chamber office, and Cook’s Ace Hardware.
