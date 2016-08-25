Atomic Bowl in Richland celebrating 60th anniversary

Atomic Bowl in Richland is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Labor Day.
“Originally built in 1956 as Atomic Lanes, Atomic expanded from 24 lanes to 36 lanes and was called Fiesta Bowl for a number of years,” a news release said.
The new 12 lanes now are home to The Pro Shop and Redemption Arcade, and “what is now Jokers Comedy and Nightclub was added in the early 1990s,” it said.
Atomic has picked Sept. 5 to celebrate the anniversary, offering all-day bowling for 60 cents a game, with 60-cent shoe rental, 8 oz. domestic beer and hot dogs.
Music from the 1960s also will play throughout the building. From 9 p.m. to midnight on Sept. 4, a ‘60s bowling party is planned with music and prizes for the best costume.
Atomic Bowl is at 624 Wellsian Way.
