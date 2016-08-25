Big Daddy Weave plans Aug. 27 Kennewick

The popular Christian band Big Daddy Weave will perform Aug. 27 at Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities in Kennewick.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m.
Plumb and We Are Messengers also will take the stage during the show.
Known for songs including My Story and Redeemed, Big Daddy Weave has sold more than a million units and earned numerous awards and nominations.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $19.50 for students or groups of 10 or more. VIP and early entry deals also are available.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketfly.
Calvary Chapel is at 10611 W. Clearwater Ave.
