Tri-City things to do for June 8-17

fri | June 8
Comedy
Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
“RBG” (Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary), 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$10 in advance, $20-$15 at the door. Call 509-529-6500.
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes” 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Call 206-972-3163.
Nightlife
Adrian Xavier, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Hackensaw Boys, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $18 advance/ $23 day of show. Their music is sophisticated and informed by the best elements of punk rock and classic country music. Call 509-786-2269.
The Side Project, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Call 509-438-2746.
sat | June 9
Comedy
Kevin Allen, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25 reserved seating. Family-friendly, but this show is geared towards the adults in the audience. Call 509-529-6500.
Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Call 206-972-3163.
Bottles, Brews, Barbecues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 the day of the event. A wine-filled, music-filled, and barbecue-filled day long festival celebrating the good life in Prosser wine country. A 21+ event. Call 509-786-0004.
STEAM Event “Relaxation Station”, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., The REACH, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. This month’s low-key event will feature self-led coloring and puzzles and a few simple crafts or you can bring your own art project.
Wine Release and Barbecue, Noon-5 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Tickets: Complimentary for Wine Club Members; $15 for anyone else. Winemaker Phil and his team cooks up BBQ brisket, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, and Rolls to pair with the new releases. Call 509-545-9588.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Summer POPS Concert, 6-7:15 p.m., HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Combined orchestra and chorale perform a wide variety of music for all ages. Call 541-289-4696.
Nightlife
Dave Cofell, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Acoustic. Call 509-946-9328.
Jack Jones, 7-10 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. A two-time Grammy winner in the early ’60s, Jack Jones has made a fine living since, blending vocal standards from traditional pop with swinging renditions of contemporary pop and rock hits. Call 509-947-5909.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Karaoke, drink specials and more! Call 509-946-9328.
The Side Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
This Past Tuesday, 9-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Rd., Benton City. Call 509-539-7271.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Call 509-438-2746.
sun | June 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Call 206-972-3163.
Music
Isaac Chua, 3-5:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th, Pasco. Tickets:$10 general admission; $5 kids age 12 and younger.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
mon | June 11
Dance
Introduction to Tap Dance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | June 12
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Open Mic Night, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
CBC Orchestra and Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-783-7878.
wed | June 13
Film
‘Moana’, 10 a.m.-noon, Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Hollywood and the Homefront: Tinsel Town’s Contribution to World War II, 7-8:15 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Free. Audio historian and former broadcaster John Jensen shares rarely known stories and anecdotes from Hollywood’s war effort, and shows examples of wartime propaganda through various media that was used to educate, inform and sway American public opinion. Call 509-943-9322.
Music
The SHADES, Thunder on the Island, 6-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr., Kennewick. Free.
Nightlife
The Hawthorne Roots, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana from Bozeman. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | June 14
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Beer & Cigar Night, 5-9 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. 21 and over. Call 509-578-4558.
Little Explorers “Bus”, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Tickets: $10 per family (up to 4 people and $2 for each additional child. Learn all about busses. Read stories, sing songs, play games and take a trip across the parking lot to visit the Reach History Bus — a 1954 GMC used to transport workers to the Hanford Site. Call 509-943-4100.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Groove Principal, Live @ 5 Summer Concert Series, 5-9 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Rd., Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Slaid Cleaves, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $18 advance/ $23 day of show. The Texas singer-songwriter, who was born in Maine, has a compelling raspy tenor that suits his folk-pop-country tunes. Call 509-786-2269.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club Membership Dues-$25/yr.
Theater
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Call 509-438-2746.
fri | June 15
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Tickets: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Love of Junk: Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. Tickets: $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage. Call 602-321-6511.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Postcards Greetings from America, 7-8:30 p.m., Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. A musical road trip - from New York City to Alaska - for your consideration and inspiration. Call 509-308-2279.
Nightlife
Lost Ox with Rice, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5. Americana/Funk from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
The Slocan Ramblers, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Jazz Fusion. Call 509-628-0020.
Sports
Trios Foundation Annual Golf Classic, 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick. For more information or to register, visit www.trioshealth.org/Golf. Call 509-221-5776.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Call 509-438-2746.
sat | June 16
Art
Beginning Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins - Sunflower, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Tickets: $65. All supplies included. Call 509-430-8633.
Don’t Panic - The Music Makers, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. DON’T PANIC Art Collective is a group dedicated to planting the seeds of the art revolution in communities across the country. Call 509-946-9328.
Comedy
Vince Royale, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Fractal Explorations”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Kim Russo: The Happy Medium, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 72777 Hwy. 331, Pendleton. Tickets: $65. Join Psychic-Medium to the Stars as she makes undeniable connections with her audience members, giving them a first hand glimpse into the world beyond.
Love of Junk: Walla Walla’s Vintage Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Swenson Farm, 221 Valley Chapel Rd., Walla Walla. Tickets: $5. Featuring lots of cool useable junk, furniture, home decor, repurposed salvage. Call 602-321-6511.
Music
Bells of the Desert: Postcards Greetings from America, 3-4:30 p.m., Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. A musical road trip - from New York City to Alaska - for your consideration and inspiration. Call 509-308-2279.
Nightlife
David Tedeschi, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Solo guitar. Call 509-946-9328.
Mr. & Mrs. Something, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Tupelo Joe at Sip ‘n Stroll, 5-8 p.m., Badger Mountain Vineyard & Powers Winery, 1106 N Jurupa St., Kennewick. Tickets: $15-$25. After you sip the delicious organic wine while strolling the through the beautiful vineyards, relax in the shade near the gazebo to hear the fun upbeat music by Tupelo Joe! Call 509-539-7271.
Zilliox, 7-10 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Trip hop. Call 509-491-3400.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5-$50. Call 509-438-2746.
sun | June 17
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Theater
Auditions - ‘MAMMA MIA!’, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Doors open at 6 p.m. for sign-ins; all auditionees must be ready to start at 6:30. Call 509-786-2180.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. Call 509-529-3683.
