Bells of the Desert plan a musical journey

Tri-City Herald

June 07, 2018 03:58 PM

Bells of the Desert handbell choir plans a concert this month in Richland.

Performances are at 7 p.m. June 15 and 3 p.m. June 16 at Richland Baptist Church, 1632 George Washington Way.

Called “Postcards: Greetings from America,” the show will take attendees on a musical journey from New York City to New Orleans and beyond.

An original composition, “Kodiak,” will be performed.

And listen for movie themes from “City of Stars” from the film “La La Land,” to “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney’s “Moana.”

General admission is $10, with children and students admitted for free.

