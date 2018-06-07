‘Bold’ new fitness and wellness expo planned in Pasco

A fitness and wellness expo is June 16 at TRAC in Pasco.
Admission is free. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will include vendors, live music and performances, a DJ, guest speakers, giveaways and more.
It’s coordinated by Be B.O.L.D (Breaking Our Limits Daily), an organization focused on empowering the community by promoting healthy living.
“We believe that healthy living is empowering to each of our lives, and love that fitness/wellness is something that is growing in our community. That is why we have decided to take action and provide a platform to exhibit all that is available in Tri Cities,” the group said in a statement.
