Arts & Entertainment

The Slocan Ramblers to rock Richland

Tri-City Herald

June 07, 2018 03:51 PM

The Toronto bluegrass band The Slocan Ramblers will perform June 15 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.

Showtime is 5 p.m. The band is promoting its new album, “Queen City Jubilee,” which comes out that day.

Emerald of Siam is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.

