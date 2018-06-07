The Slocan Ramblers to rock Richland

The Toronto bluegrass band The Slocan Ramblers will perform June 15 at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Showtime is 5 p.m. The band is promoting its new album, “Queen City Jubilee,” which comes out that day.
Emerald of Siam is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
June 07, 2018 03:51 PM
