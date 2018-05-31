Tri-City things to do for June 1-10

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | June 1
Comedy
David Rosenburg, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. His natural brand of humor and his quick wit will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Call 509-943-1173.
Owen Benjamin, 6:30-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $20. Call 509-786-2180.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Sunset at Southridge, 5:30-8 p.m., Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Live entertainment and kids activities. Every food vendor offers a $7 dinner special that includes a free carousel ride. Music from the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Dan Myers combines guitar, percussion and aboriginal wind instruments in a looping, swirling cascade of musical mystery. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Naughty Pine/Something Like Seduction, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae from AZ. Call 509-946-9328.
Sammy Eubanks, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Sammy Eubanks plays a variety of blues, country and rock n’ roll music. Call 509-628-0020.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. This comedy is hilariously adapted by Ken Ludwig from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Call 509-529-3683.
sat | June 2
Comedy
David Rosenburg, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. His natural brand of humor and his quick wit will have you rolling on the floor laughing. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Best in Show, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Balboa Winery, 4169 Peppers Bridge Rd., Walla Walla. Free to watch, $25 to register. A family-friendly dog show to benefit BMHS. The event is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes and is a fun and playful event aimed to celebrate pets and their people. Call 509-525-2452.
Medford Art, Wine & Music Festival and Wine N Shine Car Show, 6-9 p.m., Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $85-$110. An evening of live entertainment from ARNY Bailey and friends, tasty appetizers from Olive Catering and wine tastings from 20+ Washington vintners benefiting Seattle’s Children’s and the Viticulture and Enology Program at Washington State University. Call 206-343-1543.
Microbrews & Cigars, 6:30-9 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. This is an outdoor 21 and over event. Call 509-205-2876.
Old Fashioned Day, Noon-4 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, Tank Farm Rd., Pasco. Free. Old fashioned family games, Model A and T car clubs, Mountain Men, Pasco Parks & Rec, Pasco Police & Fire Depts., Benton and Franklin County Museums, Reach Museum, Big Top the Clown with balloons, Doris Mahar with her owls, Dr. Coler with his bug collection, Tri-City Geoche, and Historic re-enactments by Northwest Historians. This is a free State Park day so no Discover Pass is required. Call 509-366-1272.
Pride Party (film screening, drag show, DJ, dancing), 7-11 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 general admission. The fun begins with the screening of the new film “Saturday Church”, followed by a drag show hosted by Chardonnay and a few of her friends, and finally a dance party with music by DJ Lotek. Call 509-529-6500.
Stone Cool Car Show & Dance Bash, 3-9 p.m., Stoneridge Events Center, 5960 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: $8. All ages welcome. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Rockin’ all your favorite ‘50 & ‘60s tunes. Beer garden for 21 and older. Snack bar.
Nightlife
Eric Tingstad with Carl Tosten, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $17.50 advance; $22.50 day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Lindstrom and the Limit, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Funk, Soul, Rock, Psychedelic, Folk, Grunge; we can (and will) play it all! Call 509-628-0020.
The Knutzen Brothers, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 874 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Steve Wright, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Steve plays an array of music on electric guitar for all musical tastes! Call 509-491-3400.
Zan/Odyssey/Flannel Math Animal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Prog Metal from Spokane. Call 509-946-9328.
Zilliox, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Zilliox has a hip, sensual sound that is unique yet accessible featuring female vocals, keyboards, bass, drums, guitar, trumpet, samples, sequencers, loops, and drum machines. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. This comedy is hilariously adapted by Ken Ludwig from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Call 509-529-3683.
mon | Jun 4
Dance
Introduction to Tap Dance, 1-2 p.m., Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Dr., Richland. Cost: 1st class FREE; $12 a class. Great exercise for the mind & body! Open to all ages. Call 509-375-1898.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jun 5
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Talks & Readings
‘The Shortest Straw: Search and Rescue in the High Sierra’ by Dean Rosnau, 7:15-8:30 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries — Kennewick Branch, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Whether you are novice or expert, Dean has an educational presentation that offers vital information for users of the wilderness. Bring your questions, get some answers, and enjoy a good tale or two.
wed | Jun 6
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Cheese Louise, 619 The Pkwy., Richland. Come and listen to the dazzling repertoire of jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads and blues tunes. Call 509-380-8437.
thu | Jun 7
Art
Cyber Art 509 Exhibit at 1st Thursday Art Walk, 5-6 p.m., Kennewick Senior Center, 500 S. Auburn St., Kennewick. Free. Cyber Art 509 artists will be showing their work at both the Kennewick Senior Citizens Center and The East Benton County Historical Museum. Call 509-585-4303.
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins - Giraffe, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Rd., Richland. Cost: $40. A fun, non-serious painting get together using watercolors. No experience needed and all art supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Beer & Cigar Night, 5-9 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. 21 and over. Call 509-578-4558.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Columbia Basin College Spring Jazz Night, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Join the CBC Jazz choir FreeForm and the CBC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo for an amazing night of jazz at its fullest and best. Call 509-542-5531.
ReZist with Roy Zimmerman, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $20 suggested donation. America’s premiere political satirical songwriter, sings a compelling combination of socially conscious comedy and original music.
Nightlife
Taylor Kingman + Barna Howard, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Americana from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 - $50. The play is suitable for younger playgoers, although, given the complexity of the language and themes, it may be best suited for middle school students and above. Call 509-438-2746.
fri | Jun 8
Comedy
Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
“RBG” (Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary), 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$10 in advance, $20-$15 at the door. “RBG” is a revelatory documentary exploring Ginsburg’s exceptional life and career. Beer, wine, popcorn, and snacks available for purchase. Call 509-529-6500.
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes” 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Non-stop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 miles per hour! Call 206-972-3163.
Nightlife
Adrian Xavier, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Reggae from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328..
The Hackensaw Boys, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $18 Advance/ $23 Day of show. Their music, while drawing upon the spirit of the mountains, is sophisticated and informed by the best elements of punk rock and classic country music. Call 509-786-2269.
The Side Project, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. This comedy is hilariously adapted by Ken Ludwig from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 - $50. The play is suitable for younger playgoers, although, given the complexity of the language and themes, it may be best suited for middle school students and above. Call 509-438-2746.
sat | Jun 9
Comedy
Kevin Allen, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $25 reserved seating. Kevin Allen caught the magic bug at age 8 performing publicly at age 14, and now works full time as a magician, comedian, and entertainer. Family-friendly, but this show is geared towards the adults in the audience. Call 509-529-6500.
Rio Hillman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Bottles, Brews, Barbecues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Vintner’s Village, 357 Port Avenue, Prosser. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 the day of the event. A wine-filled, music-filled, and barbecue-filled day long festival celebrating the good life in Prosser wine country. A 21+ event. Call 509-786-0004.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Call 206-972-3163.
Music
Inland Northwest Musicians Summer POPS Concert, 6-7:15 p.m., HAPO Community Stage, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Combined orchestra and chorale perform a wide variety of music for all ages. Call 541-289-4696.
Nightlife
Dave Cofell, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Acoustic. Call 509-946-9328.
Jack Jones, 7-10 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. A two-time Grammy winner in the early ’60s, Jack Jones has made a fine living since, blending vocal standards from traditional pop with swinging renditions of contemporary pop and rock hits. Call 509-947-5909.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Jeff Peterson performs unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop tunes with his mellow trumpet and expressive vocals. Call 509-946-8178.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Karaoke, drink specials and more! Call 509-946-9328.
The Side Project, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
This Past Tuesday, 9-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. This comedy is hilariously adapted by Ken Ludwig from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Call 509-529-3683.
‘The Tempest’ presented by The Rude Mechanicals, 2-4:30 p.m. & 7-9:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $5 - $50. The play is suitable for younger playgoers, although, given the complexity of the language and themes, it may be best suited for middle school students and above. Call 509-438-2746.
sun | Jun 10
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
2018 Richland Regatta, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Howard Amon Park, 900 Amon Park Rd. N, Richland. Tickets: General admission free; $10 weekend pit pass. Non-stop action on the water all three days with over 60 race boats and speeds up to 150 miles per hour! Call 206-972-3163.
Theater
‘Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery’, 2-4:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach, Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adults; $15 students. This comedy is hilariously adapted by Ken Ludwig from “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Call 509-529-3683.
