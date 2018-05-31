Pianist Isaac Chua to perform June 10 in Pasco

Concert pianist Isaac Chua will perform June 10 at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Showtime is 3 p.m. in the campus theater.
Chua will perform several classical works, including by Beethoven, Chopin and Bach.
He’s performed extensively in the U.S. and around the world, and studies under Lee Kum Sing in Vancouver, Canada.
Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for kids age 12 and younger.
Advance tickets are available at isaacchuaCBC.eventbrite.com.
Some tickets will be available at the door, but must be purchased with cash or check.
