Woodturning exhibition set in Richland

An exhibition featuring work by acclaimed woodturning artists continues at Gallery at the Park in Richland, with an artist reception at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The show, called New Horizons, includes pieces by 34 woodturning artists from across the U.S. and Canada, who’ve all created something new for the show.
Woodturners use lathes to make creations out of wood.
The Mid-Columbia Woodturners, a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, produced the exhibition, which runs through July 1.
Some demonstrations also are planned: Jim Christiansen will demonstrate basic turning and design concepts at 2 p.m. Saturday and John Barany will showcase airbrush techniques at 2 p.m. June 23.
Gallery at the Park is at 89 Lee Blvd. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
