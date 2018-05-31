Hanford High earns several theater award nominations

Hanford High School in Richland is up for several 5th Avenue Awards, recognizing excellence in high school musicals.
The school’s staging of “Curtains” earned six nominations, including outstanding overall production; outstanding director for Matt Leggett; outstanding light design for Gillian McCarthy, Spencer Bodine, Cody Gyles, Katie Zirker, Fred Mann and Manny Fernandez; outstanding scenic design for Dave Neumayer, Keith Howard and Amy Pirozok; outstanding actor for Jake Isom; and outstanding stage crew for Jenna Wilson, manager.
And the school’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” earned five nominations, including outstanding ensemble for Mariah Campbell, Idaly Hernandez, Rebecca Endres, Olivia Berry, Winter Mallon and Kate Whalen; outstanding supporting actor for Chase Peterson; outstanding actress for Hannah Fewel; outstanding orchestra for Russ Newbury; and outstanding music direction for Kelly Brown.
The production also earned an honorable mention for outstanding chorus, and Tru Stiles received honorable mention for outstanding actor.
Winners will be announced June 11 in Seattle.
