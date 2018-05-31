In this Richland show, a storm of love, humor and magic brews

Cameron Milton used to perform with the Blue Man Group in New York.
He’s also seen numerous Cirque du Soleil productions, and he’s well-known for his vivid, vibrant paintings and his expertise in movement.
All that comes together in his new show. Milton is directing The Rude Mechanicals’ production of “The Tempest,” opening June 7 in Richland.
“The show is exciting, with vibrant, crazy costumes like Cirque, drumming like Blue Man Group, and high-energy performance and movement work,” Milton said. “It’s a fast-moving show that stays true to the text of ‘The Tempest.’ ”
Performances are at 7 p.m. June 7-9 and 14-16, and at 2 p.m. June 9 and 16 at the Uptown Theatre.
“The Tempest” is one of Shakespeare’s most famous works. It’s set on a remote island and is filled with magic, love, humor and drama.
Sam Shick stars as the sorcerer Prospero, and Jordan Rawlings plays his daughter, Miranda.
Diana Milton and Cyndi Kimmel also have key roles as Caliban and Ariel.
And Cameron Milton has had plenty of help behind the scenes. Janice McIntyre is costume designer, Amy Stroud Contreras is makeup designer, Paul Francik is hair and headpiece designer and builder, and Claire Dann is lobby curator.
Milton said audiences are in for a thrilling time.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “It’s satisfying to see your idea come to fruition.”
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for students, seniors, teachers and military service members.
Groundling floor seats are $5 and Royal Gallery seating is $50.
A backstage pass, which includes a pre-show presentation, is $10.
Tickets are available at rmtheatre.org, at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland, and at the door.
