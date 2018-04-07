Arts & Entertainment

Book Groups

April 07, 2018 04:18 PM

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

April 10: “The Wordy Shipmates” by Sarah Vowell

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, downtown library, downstairs. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month.

April 18: “My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She is Sorry” by Fredrik Backman

May 16: “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 942-7678.

6:30 p.m. third Monday of month.

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month.

April 19:Showboat” by Edna Ferber

May 17:Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China” by Jung Chang

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month.

Apr. 26: “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month.

April 26: Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month.

May 3: “The Last Runaway” by Tracy Chevalier

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month.

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

