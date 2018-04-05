This superstar ’90s band is coming to Kennewick

They were one of the biggest bands of the late ’90s and early 2000s — earning star status with hits like “Fly” and “When It’s Over.”
And Sugar Ray still has plenty of the magic that made them regulars on the radio and MTV, said Mark Blotz, general manager of Clover Island Inn in Kennewick, which will host the rock band this summer.
“It’s fun music. It’s high-energy music,” Blotz said.
Booking the band — which includes frontman Mark McGrath, who just appeared on the TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” — is “by far the biggest deal I’ve done out here,” Blotz said.
The show is Aug. 12 at Clover Island Inn.
Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door, with room packages and a group rate available. The Tri-City band Colorblind will open the show.
The concert is part of a summer of fun at Clover Island, including the popular Thunder on the Island summer concert series.
Thunder on the Island is free and family-friendly. It runs Wednesday evenings from June 13 to Aug. 15, with several local bands scheduled to take the stage.
A Summer Kickoff Party is planned May 27 at the hotel. It’ll feature the Jimmy Buffet tribute band Garratt Wilkin & The Parrotheads.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. Room packages will be available. The local band Groove Principal will open.
Clover Island Inn also is offering room packages on May 11-12 for the Retapped Rhythm and Blues Festival in Richland.
A kickoff party is 7 p.m. May 11 at Clover Island. The festival is 1 to 10 p.m. May 12 at John Dam Plaza.
For more information and tickets to the Clover Island shows, go to cloverislandinn.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
By far the biggest deal I’ve done out here. Mark Blotz, general manager of Clover Island Inn
Comments