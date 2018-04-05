In Richland theater company’s latest show, Peter Pan finds his magic

Before he was the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, he was an orphan whose life was pretty much devoid of magic.
But then Molly came along. And a trunk with a secret cargo. And pirates. And adventure.
And soon, the orphan was on the road to becoming a fantastical hero.
Academy of Children’s Theatre is presenting thrilling Peter Pan prequel, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” in a limited run — this weekend only.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
A cast of 25 young performers will bring the story to life. The show isn’t a traditional musical, but has musical touches.
“It’s going to be a great time,” said Josh Darby, director. “Come ready for adventure and to have a great time laughing with your family.”
Niko Theriault, an eighth-grader in the Mid-Columbia Partnership, plays Peter. Hanford High School freshman Hannah Damrell plays Molly, the titular Starcatcher.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” opened on Broadway in 2012, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for Christian Borle, who portrayed villain Black Stache.
The show is based on the 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.
Academy of Children’s Theatre production is recommended for ages 8 and older.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and students, and $9 for children age 12 and younger. They’re available at academyofchildrenstheatre.org, 509-943-6027 and the ACT office.
