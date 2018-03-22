The Richland Players’ production of “And the Winner Is” continues this weekend.
Arts & Entertainment

Richland Players tackle Oscars, afterlife in new show

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

March 22, 2018 02:17 PM

This weekend marks the last chance to catch Richland Players’ production of “And the Winner Is.”

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the company’s theater, 608 The Parkway.

The acclaimed Mitch Albom comedy centers on a self-obsessed movie star who finally scores an Oscar nomination — and then dies before the show. But he finagles a way to return to earth for the big night, with his agent, rival, girlfriend and ex-wife caught up in the craziness.

The production stars Michael Thomas, Terence Knox, Robert Chisholm, Patrick Killoran, Diana Milton and Katrina Carlson.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and the military and are available at richlandplayers.org, 509-943-1991 or the theater.

