Work by accomplished women artists to be featured in Richland in April

Work by accomplished women artists from around the state will be featured in April at Gallery at the Park in Richland.
Women Painters of Washington’s show “Fusion” will be on display, and so will glass art by Deborah Barnard.
The exhibit runs April 3-27, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 6.
Women Painters of Washington is a group of professional artists. The work set for display in Richland is from the group’s 2018 spring juried show, focusing on themes of fusion.
Barnard is a glass artist with a popular glass studio at Barnard Griffin Winery.
Gallery at the Park is at 89 Lee Blvd.
