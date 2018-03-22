Arts & Entertainment

Mid-Columbia Symphony concert to feature young musicians

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

March 22, 2018 02:16 PM

A Mid-Columbia Symphony concert featuring Young Artists Competition winners is Saturday in Richland.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.

The annual Young Artists Competition is sponsored by the symphony and gives young musicians a chance to test their chops.

Saturday’s concert also will feature performances of Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral.”

Tickets are available at midcolumbiasymphony.org, by emailing adm@midcolumbiasymphony.org or at the symphony office in Richland.

Prices are $27 to $55 for adults and $15 for students.

