Mid-Columbia Symphony concert to feature young musicians

A Mid-Columbia Symphony concert featuring Young Artists Competition winners is Saturday in Richland.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The annual Young Artists Competition is sponsored by the symphony and gives young musicians a chance to test their chops.
Saturday’s concert also will feature performances of Edward Elgar’s “Enigma Variations” and Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral.”
Tickets are available at midcolumbiasymphony.org, by emailing adm@midcolumbiasymphony.org or at the symphony office in Richland.
Prices are $27 to $55 for adults and $15 for students.
