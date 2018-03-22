Tri-City things to do for March 23-April 1

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | March 23
Comedy
Ryan Wingfield, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-946-5385.
Three Rivers Contra Dance, 7-10 p.m., Shuffler’s Shanty, 717 N. Irving St., Kennewick. Free for first time dancers, $8 adults, $5 students and seniors.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Annual Quilt Show of Tri-City Quilters’ Guild, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8. Featuring guest artist Laurie Shifrin. Over 400 items on exhibit.
Night Out for a Cause with Nerve Centr, 8 p.m., Kimo’s Sportsbar & Brew Pub, 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland. A night out to raise money for The American Cancer Society. $5 at the door gets you in to hear the band and join the festivities.
Nightlife
Zilliox, Trip hop, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Los Caipirinhos, Regee/Ska/Latin Fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
Chiawana Stage Company: ‘Clue’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advanced; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786 ext. 5605.
Pasco Players: ‘Stand and Deliver’, 7 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre presents a lushly scored retelling of Victor Hugo’s epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. Tickets: $10-$25.
sat | March 24
Art
Kennewick Community Schools Drawing Class, 9 a.m.-1 p.m, Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Taught by Patrick Fleming, professional technical illustrator and art teacher. Call 509-222-5080.
S. Tilton Art Reception, 4-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. A one-day art exhibit. The art consists of pencil, ink and watercolor with subject matter focusing mainly on portraits and TV show characters from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Call 509-946-9893.
Book Signing
‘Burn Bright’ by Patricia Briggs, 12-3 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-946-9893.
Comedy
Ryan Wingfield, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis in Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
AAAS Scholarship Fish Fry Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N 18th Ave., Pasco. Catfish or Chicken Strips Meal $18; Combination (Catfish & Chicken Strips) $20. Call 509-947-6168.
Annual Quilt Show of Tri-City Quilters’ Guild, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8. Featuring guest artist Laurie Shifrin. Over 400 items on exhibit.
Eggnite Richland, 6-8 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, steel drum band performance, magic show and ride on the J&S Express Train. Pizza and soda while supplies last. Call 509-942-7462.
Music
Mid-Columbia Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Richland High School Auditorium, 930 Long Ave. Richland. Tickets: $55-$15. Featuring winners of its Young Artist’s Competition as soloists.
Planes on Paper, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 in advance; $26 at the door. A 21 and older event. Call 509-529-6500.
Rose City Trio, 8-10 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. No charge; donations accepted. Portland piano trio perform pieces by Haydn, Clara Schumann, and Brahms. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
David Tedeschi, Guitar, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland.
Korby Lenker, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $12 Advance/ $17 Day of show. Call 509-786-2269.
Eclectic Approach, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
WSU Extension Master Gardener Class, 10 a.m., Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Learn how to prune your roses properly in the spring. This is a hands on class so bring gloves and bypass pruners. Call 509-735-3551.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
Chiawana Stage Company: ‘Clue’, 7 p.m., Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco. Tickets: $10 in advanced; $12 at the door. Call 509-543-6786 ext. 5605.
Pasco Players: ‘Stand and Deliver’, 2 p.m., Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students.
Southridge High School Theatre Arts: ‘Snow White’, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 adults, $6 students & seniors. Call 509-222-7200.
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Presented by Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre. Tickets: $10-$25.
sun | March 25
Misc.
Little Watts Series: Mud Bay Jugglers, 2 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 Adults, $8 Youth. Call 509-529-6500.
Music
Swatkins and the Positive Agenda, Talkbox Master from PDX, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $7. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘And The Winner Is’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: Adults $15; Student, Military, and Seniors (over 65) $12. Call 509-460-1246.
‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’, 2 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Presented by Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre. Tickets: $10-$25.
mon | March 26
Dance
Beginning Argentine Tango, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Learn the fundamentals of Argentine Tango. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 6-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘The Sound of Music’, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$82.
tue | March 27
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, Noon-12:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. A tango experience that is between a lesson and a milonga in order to practice the skills you already have and to ask questions and receive advice. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
‘The Passion in the 21st Century’, 7-8:40 p.m., The Living Room Community Church, 1409 S. Garfield St, Kennewick. Tickets: $10. A contemporary musical reenactment of the Passion of Christ. Call 509-582-4818.
wed | March 28
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
‘The Passion in the 21st Century’, 7-8:40 p.m., The Living Room Community Church, 1409 S. Garfield St, Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Call 509-582-4818.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Live Cinema: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ (Royal Ballet), 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 Reserved Seating; $10 Students. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
thu | March 29
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. All are welcome to join us for board games, card games, chess and more. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
The Jordan World Circus 2018, 4-6 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m., TRAC Center, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Tickets: Adults $18; Children $14; Family Packs $30. Three rings of affordable family fun. Death-defying aerial acts, animal attractions including tigers and elephants. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals. Call 702-456-2642.
‘The Passion in the 21st Century’, 7-8:40 p.m., The Living Room Community Church, 1409 S. Garfield St, Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Call 509-582-4818.
VolunBEER with Paper Street Brewing Company, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Second Harvest Pasco Distribution Center, 5825 Burlington Loop, Pasco. Tickets: $30 per person. Advance registration required. Call 509-545-0787.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$24.
fri | March 30
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
‘The Passion in the 21st Century’, 7-8:40 p.m., The Living Room Community Church, 1409 S. Garfield St, Kennewick. Tickets: $10. Call 509-582-4818.
Music
Michael Ibsen Classical Guitar Recital, 7-8:30 p.m., Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray Street, Richland. No Cost. Call 509-947-1589.
Nightlife
Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, Rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel-good favorites, with tight vocal harmonies, 12 string guitar and upright bass. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | March 31
Comedy
Sean Peabody, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cold Kingdom, 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge 2485, 115 N. Fruitland St., Kennewick. Minneapolis-based hard rock band performs with Sleep Signals.
Jack Jones, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Call 509-491-3400.
Korey Quinn, Americana from Portland, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Be Tricky, Rockin’ Blues, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | April 1
Film
Tri-City Film Club: ‘Loving Vincent’, 2 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Cost: $4 adults; $2 children.
Misc.
Champagne Easter Brunch, 10-11:30 a.m., Canyon Lakes Golf Course, 3700 W. Canyon Lakes Dr., Kennewick. $9.95 child; $18.95 Adult. Limited to 100. RSVP in the Golf Shop by March 30. Call 509-582-3736.
All Ages Easter Egg Hunt, 9-10 a.m., Sunset View Elementary School, 711 North Center Parkway, Kennewick. Free. Enjoy Barracuda coffee, juice, donuts and age specific egg hunts with bigger and better grand prizes.
